We're so lucky to live in a state where it's just a quick drive to paradise.

Yes, there are days we have to deal with a lot of traffic before getting there, but once we step out onto the sand that pounding headache from sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the parkway slowly dissipates.

Maybe for you, you're within walking distance from the beach! How amazing!

The surf, the sand, the boardwalks, it's miles and miles of nothing but Jersey fun.

Get our free mobile app

There is nothing better than getting up early and heading to the beach before the large crowd arrives.

That's usually when you get to watch the surfers putting on a show out riding the waves.

An article in NJ Monthly talked about New Jersey having a "thriving surf scene."

A lot of people in the state don't realize that.

Maybe you're looking to try something new this summer and thought surfing could be a lot of fun.

VisitNJ.org had a list of some of the best towns and locations to find good waves in New Jersey.

Read More: The Most Snake Infested Lakes In New Jersey

Some of the BEST Places to Surf in New Jersey

Manasquan

Manasquan Inlet is a great place to go.

You get good, clean, surfable waves due to the exposed beach/jetty break.

Avon

The waves at L Jetty are good for all surfers.

Belmar

16th Avenue is a great place to go for the more experienced surfers.

Asbury Park

The surfing beach is between the jetties on Deal Lake Drive and 8th Avenue.

You don't have to worry about swimmers.

It's a great place if you're new to surfing.

Seaside Heights

There are a lot of waves near Casino Pier.

Atlantic City

There are designated surfing beaches for all levels.

Check out these towns and locations for some summer fun.

7 Gorgeous New Jersey Beaches to Check Out This Summer