Look up, NJ — it’s the brightest supermoon of 2024

It's not just full, it's quite close!

One of four supermoons this year, the Hunter's Moon should be the biggest and brightest of 2024, experts say.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says at its nearest point, the supermoon will be 222,055 miles from Earth.

This full moon is known as the Hunter's Moon because it was once a signal for hunters to begin working in preparation for the upcoming cold winter.

UK Sees Largest Supermoon Of 2019 A plane flies in the sky in front of the largest Supermoon of 2019 on February 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) loading...

The moon is scheduled to reach peak illumination just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Around sunset hours, the moon may appear orange.

For the best view in the dark, look up on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night. Moongiant says you can see the moon at 100% illumination Thursday night. Illumination will be at 99% on Wednesday night, and at 98% on Friday night.

The next supermoon — the last of 2024 — will occur on Nov. 15. That's known as the Beaver Moon.

