NJ’s wealthiest ZIP codes: 5 top $2M home price in 2024

Some of the wealthiest communities and towns in the nation are located right here in the Garden State.

Spots in California and New York dominate the top of a new list created by PropertyShark, but New Jersey accounts for six of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., based on the prices that homes were sold at between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of this year.

The analysis looked at the sales of condos, co-ops, and single- and two-family homes. Only ZIP codes with at least five residential transactions during the first nine months of 2024 were considered for the list.

Due to a number of ties, the "top 100" list actually includes 121 ZIP codes.

With a median sale price of $7.9 million, Atherton, California topped the U.S. list. Sagaponack, New York came in at No. 2, posting a median sale price of $5.95 million.

Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on median sale prices, according to PropertyShark. The six highest made it on to the database's "top 100" list.

For the first time ever, five New Jersey ZIP codes surpassed $2 million.

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator