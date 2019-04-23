Sunny and warm Tuesday for NJ, showers and thunderstorms at night

I really love passing along good news forecasts like this one! In a stretch of mostly-pleasant weather, Tuesday promises to be the warmest day of the week. However, let's stay alert, as there are some showers and thunderstorms arriving Tuesday night.

Temperatures for Tuesday morning are mainly in the lower 50s — possibly warm enough to skip the jacket altogether. High temps Tuesday afternoon will range from the 60s on barrier islands, to around 70 degrees along mainland beaches, to the mid to upper 70s for most of the state, to around 80 degrees in southwestern NJ. All around, a pretty pleasant day!

We'll get sunshine to start Tuesday , with some clouds building through the afternoon hours. A few showers may drift into far North Jersey only by late afternoon.

And then everyone in the state probably gets wet at some point Tuesday night , as a line of showers and thunderstorms passes across the state from northwest to southeast. Severe weather parameters aren't really coming together, so I'm not worried about anything too dramatic, damage, etc. However, there could be some brief downpours out there, along with some loud thunder.

By the time you wake up Wednesday morning , the rain will be gone. We'll enjoy a quick return to pleasant weather as high pressure builds in. Sure, Wednesday will be a bit breezy and a bit cooler than Tuesday. But with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s, there's not much to complain about.

Thursday is also forecast to be mostly nice, although clouds will increase steadily from morning to afternoon. High temperatures will hold steady around the 70 degree mark.

As our next storm system draws closer, there will be a chance for showers in western New Jersey starting Thursday late afternoon continuing through Thursday evening . I believe initial rain will be scattered — i.e. hit or miss.

But then periods of steadier, heavier rain move in Friday , which looks like a grey and wet day overall. Still, there should be just enough dry weather and southerly winds to keep temperatures in the 60s at least.

The early look at the final weekend of April shows another lovely day Saturday . Partly to mostly sunny. Dry. Seasonable high temperatures in the mid to (maybe) upper 60s.

Our third rain chance of the coming week is scheduled for Sunday , but I don't want to attempt specific details yet. Just know our dry-then-wet pattern will continue. We'll further break down the driest and wettest parts of the weekend as it gets closer.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.