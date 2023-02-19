LINDEN — Two adults, including the shooter, and a juvenile are dead as a result of a shooting Sunday morning, according to police.

Linden police said cops got a call for a shooting on Chatham Place, a residential area, around 9:30 a.m.

Two adults and a juvenile were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim, also a juvenile, was taken to Newark University Hospital and was in critical condition as of late Sunday morning.

"The shooter is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public," police said in a statement.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

