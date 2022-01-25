Study says that New Jersey is the absolute worst state to retire

We all seem to know someone who’s moved out of New Jersey, many to warmer, cheaper states, and now there’s some research to back up the wisdom of those moves.

A new study by Wallethub says that New Jersey ranks #50 among states to retire, yes, even behind Mississippi.

To arrive at their results, they looked at 47 metrics across three broad categories: Affordability, Quality of Life, and Health Care. As you might guess, New Jersey did not fare well in the affordability category, ranking 49.

Some of the metrics used in the three categories include: cost of living, general tax friendliness, retired tax friendliness, cost of in-home services, and cost of adult day health care to determine affordability.

In the quality of life section, things like percentage of the population 65+, mildness of weather, number of museums and theaters, crime rates, and air and water quality.

For health care, some of the metrics are number of family medicine physicians, dentists, nurses, and home health care aides per capita, physical activity, number of health care facilities, quality of hospitals, and life expectancy.

In addition to our low affordability score, New Jersey didn’t do terribly well in quality of life, ranking 34 and for health care, we’re only 28.

The study says that Florida is the best state in which to retire, followed by Virginia, Colorado, Delaware, and Minnesota.

Joining New Jersey at the bottom of the list are: Mississippi, New York, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania came in 21 overall.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

