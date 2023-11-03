Study says NJ talks WAY TOO LOUD. Here’s where we rank

In New Jersey, we can be gruff. We can also be loud. I will always remember my broadcast partner’s first exposure to a New Jersey person. We went to a pizza joint near the radio station when we were auditioning and when Bill walked in the guy working the counter bellowed, “What you want!?”

It was a yell. To an outsider it sounded loud, brash and unfriendly. Being born and raised here I knew he was simply asking for Bill’s order.

Again, we’re loud. We’re spirited. But just how loud are we in New Jersey?

stockfour stockfour loading...

A study has actually quantified it. Preply.com has done a study. You might think based on stereotypes New York is the only state where people talk louder than we do. You’d be wrong. They’re tied for 15th place with Oklahoma. I guess to be heard above all the tornadoes you must be loud in Oklahoma.

New Jersey has the third loudest talkers in the country according to the study.

We were given a loudness score of 90.6. Compare that to second loudest Florida with a 90.7 and Louisiana with a 94.7.

Preply.com Preply.com loading...

Why are we so loud in New Jersey? Language expert Sylvia Johnson explains,

Some cultures may emphasize assertiveness and directness in communication, which can lead to louder speech. In contrast, others may value politeness, restraint, and quieter speech.

If anyone is assertive and direct it’s us in New Jersey. So this tracks.

They even studied where people tend to be the loudest.

Preply.com Preply.com loading...

Bars and restaurants led that category in a landslide.

As far as social faux pas in loud talking, one in five says they have had cell phone conversations in public places with the speakerphone feature on. And a shocking one in three says they’ve carried in a conversation from one bathroom stall to another.

Time and a place, folks.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.