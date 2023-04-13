Study says NJ has the dirtiest hotel rooms
Well, this is a list you don’t want to be on, much less top! A travel site, Upgraded Points, used user reviews to determine the dirtiest tourist attractions and dirties hotel rooms in the country.
To determine which tourist attractions could use a good cleaning, they searched TripAdvisor for reviews that contained the word “dirty.” They did the same thing for hotels, as well.
First, the tourist attractions; unfortunately, New Jersey was well represented on this list, with two of the top ten dirtiest attractions. At #4 is the Atlantic City Boardwalk,
Now, I’m no seasoned traveler, but I’ve been to plenty of boardwalks and I’ve never noticed AC’s being one of the dirtiest. It may not be as pristine as Ocean City’s, but all in all, it’s a fine boardwalk (although the number of homeless on the boardwalk, especially in the morning, is a little off-putting).
The other New Jersey attraction in the top ten is Six Flags Great Adventure at #7. Interestingly, four of the top ten dirtiest tourist attractions are Six Flags parks, including #1, Six Flags New England.
The other dirty attractions are the Six Flags over Georgia and Six Flags Great America in Illinois; the non-Six Flags entrants on the list are the French Quarter in New Orleans, Coney Island, the Foxwoods Casino, Fremont Street in Las Vegas, and Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.
For dirty hotels, though, New Jersey is #1. For this part of the study, they searched not only for “dirty”, but for “bugs,” too. According to their data, the average New Jersey hotel has 124.1 reviews that mention it being dirty or having bugs.
Eww.
We’re followed by W. Virginia, S. Carolina, Maryland, and Nevada. It may surprise you, but New York actually fares well; it has one of the lowest percentage of dirty hotels.
You’ve been warned.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.