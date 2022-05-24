Student emails bomb threat to Bayonne, NJ high school, cops say

BAYONNE – A 15-year-old teen was charged after using another student’s account to make a bomb threat via email against Bayonne High School, the second threat against the school within a week.

Several members of the staff received the email late Sunday afternoon threatening to use the bomb on Tuesday and reported the threat to the police. An investigation determined the true identity of the student who sent the threat within several hours.

Bayonne police Captain Eric Amato said the student had no intention of actually making good on the threat.

The student was charged with terroristic threats and hindering apprehension. Amato did not disclose the identity of the student.

"The safety and security of all of our students, faculty, staff and our community remain our number one priority. Our zero tolerance policy of unsafe behavior continues," Bayonne school superintendent John Niesz said in a statement to the school community.

A student was detained at the door by security on May 19 trying to enter the school with a water pistol that looked like a real gun. Niesz said that many toy guns look real which can cause confusion and should not be brought to school.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

