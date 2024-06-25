Stores reopen at Newport Centre Mall after AC issues, GM says

JERSEY CITY – While all of New Jersey coped through the first heat wave of the summer, the Newport Centre Mall was not the ideal place to escape that heat.

That’s because the Hudson County mall had a days-long stretch without air conditioning, according to reporting by The Jersey Journal. A Charlotte Russe employee stationed on the second floor, who did not to identify herself to The Jersey Journal, mentioned second-floor stores chose not to open Sunday as a result of the conditions. She described the conditions inside as “sauna-like.”

The Jersey Journal reported that Sunday marked day four without air conditioning. According to the publication, the issue was resolved later that day.

General Manager Stevan Stankovich shared a statement with The Jersey Journal and cited the situation as a “mechanical failure with the air conditioning.”

Despite the air conditioning being fixed on Sunday, one mall employee told The Jersey Journal that conditions were still challenging on Monday, with some stores opting to stay closed for a second day.

Stankovich said in a statement provided to The Jersey Journal that all stores are expected to be open by June 25.

While reflecting on the circumstance with the news outlet, workers had mixed opinions. Some felt more could have been done while others felt officials were attentive by providing portable air conditioning units.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom