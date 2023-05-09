Still a ghost town at Atlantic City, NJ Gardner’s Basin Marina

It was a beautiful, sunny and 74 degrees this past Saturday.

We decided to take a trip to Atlantic City's historic Gardner’s Basin Marina area to see if any progress is being made … in hopes that the long-standing businesses can get ready to make new memories this spring and summer seasons.

This past Saturday should have been the scene of bountiful, beautiful and engaging waterfront activities.

Instead, beyond a motorcycle event that was happening, the Gardner’s Basin marina district was a “Ghost Town.”

That’s with one notable exception. We did see the Crusin1 ship docked at Gardner’s Basin (see directly below).

There was no visible activity at this dock while we were there.

Look at this May 5, 2023 photograph below. Gardner’s Basin is vacant.

Also missing is any evidence that any work whatsoever is going on. There’s no equipment on site that we could see anywhere.

What should be there, but, they are not include:

Atlantic City Parasail - Eric Redner

Below is Frank Koch (below) holding an Atlantic City lobster. Atlantic City lobsters are awesome,

Lobster Boat - Frank Koch, who manages the last lobster boat in Atlantic City's Gardner's Basin. This operation has been there for the past 30-40 years.

Cruises for dolphin watching, recreation and tourist fishing should also have been taking place (see below).

As we reported last month, the Marty Small administration sent out unexpected letters in the mail on April Fool’s Day stating, “The City is also performing repairs on the docks and replacing pilings. Please accept this correspondence as notice that the City will not be able to give possession until the dredging project and deck repairs are completed."

We did not see evidence of any work going on and a decades-long fisherman told us that he is not aware of any work being performed recently.

If the City of Atlantic City doesn’t intend to do the previously announced work, it’s time to let these various long-standing businesses back, so that they can get ready for what should be a banner spring and summer seasons.

