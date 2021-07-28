Police in Asbury Park weren’t even there looking for puppies in trouble. They were at a home in the Dark City on something entirely unrelated.

Ten little puppies are likely very happy they were.

In the area around Springwood and Dewitt avenues, authorities heard the pained, desperate crying of the newborns. They got the Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division involved.

What they found was a horror show, according to reports.

Police say trapped in one tiny room were 10 newborn puppies with their mother in deplorable condition. The room was 90 degrees and it was covered in urine and feces, according to authorities.

SPCA officials told nj.com the puppies had resorted to eating pieces of a mattress and consuming various debris due to a lack of food and water.

Officials say many of the puppies needed immediate medical care and were severely, dangerously dehydrated. The SPCA also reported some had intestinal parasites.

“We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” the animal welfare organization said in a statement. If you know anything please do the right thing and call 732-440-1539.

Once these dogs are cleared medically they will need to be fostered. If interested drop an email to fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

Unfortunately, the “fullest extent of the law” never brings enough jail time. Just my opinion, that while animals are not human and we need not exalt them to such status, they are still intelligent, living creatures that feel pain, fear and abandonment. Imagine these were 6-month-old human children. Picture the same conditions. No one would then think this person shouldn’t spend decades in prison.

Yes, the responsible party should face the fullest extent of the law. And we should also re-examine animal cruelty laws and punishments to the fullest extent of the legislature.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

