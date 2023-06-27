Springsteen Archives music honors event to be aired on NJ PBS

🎵 Springsteen American Music Honors Awards will be aired on NJ PBS tonight

LONG BRANCH — The American Music Honors event at Monmouth University in Long Branch was held on April 15.

E Street Band guitarist, Little Steven Van Zandt, Sam Moore of Sam and Dave, Darlene Love, and Sam Earle were recipients of the American Music Honors Awards presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at the Pollak Theater on the campus.

If you were there to see it, what a treat! If not, no worries. You can still see it — from the comfort of your couch.

“Soundcheck: American Music Honors” premieres Tuesday, June 27 at 9:30 p.m. on NJ PBS. It will also be posted on the NJ PBS Soundcheck page following the broadcast, the Asbury Park Press reports.

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa were on a little break from the band’s 2023 tour and had planned to attend the April event to honor Van Zandt and the others. But, unfortunately, COVID-19 got the best of them, and therefore, could not be there.

However, Springsteen inducted Van Zandt and Love via recorded video comments. Southside Johnny Lyon inducted Moore, and E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent inducted Earle.

Event host, Jon Stewart even made a joke of the COVID duo. “They’re still alive---don’t overreact. You can still see them in concert. They’re home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup.”

While Van Zandt, Earle, Love, and Moore performed during the ceremony, Southside Johnny joined them at the end of the show for renditions of “It’s Been a Long Time,” “Hungry Heart,”, “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” and I Don’t Want to Go Home.”

According to the Press, more than $600,000 was raised for the Springsteen Archives, which aims to promote the legacy of The Boss, and support music education programs in New Jersey and across the country.

