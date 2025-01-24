Major airline at NJ airports cracks down on slobs and risqué styles

✈ A major discount airline has updated its dress code policy

New Jersey passengers may have to cover up their tattoos or clothing if they are flying on a specific airline.

As of Jan. 22, discount carrier, Spirit Airlines, which offers flights out of Newark Liberty International and Atlantic City International airports updated its contract of carriage, saying it may refuse service to passengers wearing clothing or body art that is considered, “lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature or see-through, is barefoot or has offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability.”

The contract of carriage explains that a guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest is barefoot or inadequately clothed, meaning see-through clothing, not adequately covered, exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts.

A passenger may also not be able to board a Spirit Airlines flight if their clothing, including body art and tattoos, is considered lewd, obscene, or offensive, or if someone exhibits offensive odor unless it’s of no fault of their own, like a qualified disability.

Spirit Airlines has been known to remove passengers sporting offensive clothing, CNN reported. In October 2024, a woman named Tara Kehidi said she and a friend were asked by a Spirit flight attendant to leave because they were wearing crop tops. Kehidi filmed their removal from the plane and said she had to spend $1,000 to rebook with another airline.

It’s happened on other airlines, too.

According to another CNN report, in 2019, American Airlines apologized to a passenger after she said she was humiliated and told she could not fly unless she covered up her strapless romper.

In May 2024, three men filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against American Airlines, claiming they and five other Black men were removed from a flight from Phoenix to JFK Airport in January because of “body odor” complaints.

According to the lawsuit, an American Airlines representative approached the men who were traveling separately and ordered them off the plane without any explanation.

The lawsuit states that when passengers asked why they were removed, they were told there was a “complaint about body odor. "

But, the plaintiffs were not told they personally had body odor, and in fact, none of them had offensive body odor, according to the lawsuit. When they pointed out that it looked like they had been singled out because they were Black, at least one American rep said, “I agree, I agree,” the suit stated.

