Spectacular video of soaring whale

Mark Bevevino was fishing off the coast of Sea Isle City with his son Frank. They were catching bunker when he saw movement in the water and he thought he heard a telltale sound near the surface. Bevevino told 6ABC he pulled out his iPhone merely hoping to get a glimpse of a whale breaching off in the distance.

He was right, it was a whale, and it was much closer than he realized. The video is pretty amazing.

This happened Thursday about 10:30 am. The father-son duo from Malvern, PA couldn’t believe their eyes. Mark put the video on Facebook where he commented they had also seen two smaller whales. Guess these Pennsylvania guys know where to come for summer vacation.

