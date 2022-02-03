Specialized soap store opens its first New Jersey location

We live in the age of customization and now that extends to the soap you use. There is a chain of stores that sell plant-based soaps and body products that can be customized to your tastes, and they’re opening their first New Jersey location in Brick.

The chain is called Buff City Soaps, and according to their website: "Frustrated by commercial soaps’ harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats, we set out to create a better way!"

All their products are handmade and include not just soap bars, but bath bombs, shaving soaps, pup soaps, and laundry soaps. The soaps are made in the stores (soap makeries) and can be customized by scent and even by ingredients. You can even create your own scent profile to use across products.

As quoted by NJ.com, in a statement, operating partner Victoria Thorsen Beals said

“We offer more than 30 unique scents across many different handmade soap products. Our products are handmade daily by our local soap makers, and are free of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates.”

Buff City was founded in 2013 and franchises its stores.

The new Brick location joins the other 170 stores Buff City has nationwide and will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store is in the Brick Plaza near Home Goods and Burlington. There will be giveaways associated with the grand opening.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

NJ Diners that are open 24/7