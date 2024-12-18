South Jersey little league president stole $50K, police say

⚾ The acting president of a NJ little league is accused of stealing money

💰 The money was apparently used for personal reasons

⚾ He was arrested last month and charged with theft

VINELAND — The acting president of the South Vineland Little League was arrested and charged with theft after police say he stole thousands of dollars from the organization for roughly six years.

Jose Ramos, 58, of Vineland, was arrested last month after police said he stole nearly $50,000 from the baseball organization, located at 600 E Park Ave, Vineland, where he served as acting president since 2017.

He then used the money for his own personal expenses from 2018 to 2024.

According to a statement from the Vineland Police Department, Ramos withheld access to the account records and bank statements from the rest of the board.

However, once access was provided, a fellow board member completed a full audit, which revealed that Ramos stole and spent $47,647.53 of the organization’s money.

Ramos was arrested, charged, processed, and released on a summons.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Officer Hunter at 856-691-4111, or email at ahunter@vinelandcity.org.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom