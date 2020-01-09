South Jersey school district closed by bomb threat, cops say

WOODSTOWN — All schools were closed on Thursday in the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District because of a bomb threat.

In a message on the Salem County district's website, the school said a threat was received overnight from an unknown source.

"Overnight, a bomb threat was received from an unknown source to schools in our district. Due to this emergency situation, all schools in the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District are closed and all after-school clubs are cancelled," read the message.

The district is made up of a high school, middle school, and the Mary S. Shoemaker School, all located in Woodstown, and the William Roper School in Pilesgrove. Students from Alloway, Oldsman, and Upper Pilesgrove are also part of the district.

Woodstown police did not immediately return a message on Thursday morning.

Many districts throughout New Jersey have received bomb threats this school year, including Burlington Township, Linden, North Hunterdon High School, and Voorhees High School in Hunterdon County, but none have closed. The most recent was an incident a week ago at Voorhees Middle School in Camden County, as students returned from their holiday break, according to Voorhees police.

