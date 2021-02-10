Visit NJ’s own Rodeo for great family fun

I know what you’re thinking. Rodeos exist in the Wild West. Not here. And not in 2021. Well, not only do they exist, but New Jersey is home to one of America's most traditional rodeos. Cowtown Rodeo, located in Pilesgrove. New Jersey opened in 1929 and is actually the longest running weekly professional rodeo in the USA. Pandemic or not, the Cowtown Rodeo promises to open this May, the same way it has done since its inception so at least there is something to look forward to here in New Jersey during this long national nightmare.

The rodeo runs all throughout the summer and is meant to give people a true western experience. Tickets can be purchased online as well as at the event entrance and are all general admission with seating unassigned and bleacher style. An hour before the rodeo begins, visitors can check in, walk around the area and purchase classic rodeo food such as peanuts, hotdogs, popcorn and beer. The rodeo is located beside a huge parking lot and throughout the years has become a pre-rodeo tailgate spot. Often visitors will bring coolers and fried food as a way to fully immerse themselves into the experience.

In terms of the actual rodeo, it begins promptly at 7:30 pm and lasts till around 10. What’s great about the rodeo is that there are several types of events that occur within the showtime and many of which are interactive. This makes the rodeo a great place to bring your kids and give them a true once in a lifetime experience. From Bullriding, to Steer wrestling to tie-down roping, the rodeo will bring out your inner cowboy or girl and you’ll be dying to return the next week. While tickets aren’t for sale until May they do sell out quickly so save the date now!

People are usually shocked to hear that this very cool traditional rodeo exists in their own state. So, this spring, it’s time to visit Cowtown.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.