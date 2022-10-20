Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey

There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more.

Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow.

They also have a location in Brooklyn.

Their signature cornbread.

This is how the website explains the business:

We are a fast-casual farm-to-table restaurant focusing on authentic savory soul food and the use of innovative technology to provide a unique and family friendly dining experience. We’re proud to source all of our ingredients from local farmers and shops. Our food is always fresh because we prepare our meals around the clock with great love and care.

The chain was founded by two women, Adenah Bayoh and Elzade Smith, and now they are offering franchise opportunities;

“I want to bring a franchise opportunity to everyone, especially to give the change for minorities and women to run a restaurant they will be proud of. We are dedicated to helping future franchisees feel the love customers give us every day as we prepare our chicken, fish and amazing turkey wings from our heart and soul,” Bayoh said.

Their baked mac and cheese.

Their menu features things you would expect at a soul food restaurant: collared greens, fried chicken, fried catfish and whiting, ribs, black eyed peas and, of course, cornbread.

Fried catfish, cornbread, and baked mac and cheese.

Chicken and waffles

