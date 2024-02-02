Sorry, NJ, but we don’t deserve an early spring – Here’s why

So, the verdict is now out there for 2024. It appears almost every critter in the area is claiming New Jersey is going to have an early spring.

That might sound like promising news for those who like warmer weather. After all, these groundhogs and rodents alike are highly scientific with their methods.

Is there shade, or is there not? And am I the creator of said shade? Depending on that combination of scientific data the groundhog is able to make its prediction.

Now before we go into why New Jersey doesn't deserve an early spring this year, we have to ask. Why does the groundhog's method of predicting a longer winter seem backward?

If it's cool, grey, and gloomy out, it naturally won't see its shadow. Or at least, it's highly likely it won't. But why would terrible weather indicate an early spring?

And on the flip side, why would a bright, warm, sunshiny day indicate a longer winter? It just seems to be in reverse, but who knows the methodology behind it?

Anyway, for those who want a longer winter, that's what we should get. And there are a couple of reasons for this.

For one, last winter was like a never-ending spring. Yes, we did have some cooler weather from time to time, but for the most part, it was insanely warm.

Also, if it gets too warm too soon, that can be a negative to New Jersey's agriculture. If our winters are too mild or end too soon, it could lead to problems with certain insects.

At the end of the day, if we don't get an early spring like the groundhogs are saying, we have no reason to complain. We had a super mild winter last year, and our snow lovers need to be rewarded this year.

So no, New Jersey shouldn't have an early spring. Just let winter take its course and we'll get there when we get there.

