Sorry Jeter Fans, you have to wait another year for HOF induction

This summer was supposed to be the pinnacle of one of the greatest Yankees’ careers. Derek Jeter’s enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Record crowds were expected in Cooperstown, NY, on July 26 for the ceremony, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the Hall of Fame to cancel this years event. According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 2020 will mark the first year since 1960 that no inductions were held. Why were there no inductions that year? Turns out no one got the required number of votes.

Jeter’s enshrinement had been expected by some to draw one of the largest crowds ever. The Yankees all time hit leader and long time captain enjoyed incredible popularity during his playing career and the turnout was expected to eclipse even last year’s throng for the enshrinement of his fellow “Core Four” teammate, Mariano Rivera (the first unanimous selection to the Hall).

Jeter, who retired with over 3400 hits and 14 All-Star selections, will have to wait until next summer to have his immorality validated by the Hall. He, along with Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller, will be inducted along with the 2021 class on July 25th, 2021. By the way, while Jeter was not a unanimous selection like Mo, he did get 99.75% of the possible votes. The five-time World Series champion was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

