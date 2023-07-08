She's a mobster's best friend and worst nightmare, lol. Lorraine Bracco, made famous by her roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, is making her way to South Jersey this summer. Bada Bing!



Bracco's played a wife trying to turn her cheating mobster husband into a family man and shrink trying to (unsuccessfully) keep a North Jersey mob honcho from going off the rails.

She's 'Karen!' in the movie Goodfellas and, for six seasons, Dr. Jennifer Melfi on The Sopranos.

The one and only Lorraine Bracco is making her way to South Jersey this August for an appearance at the Monster-Mania convention in Cherry Hill.

Monster-Mania Con brings together stars from all kinds of cult-classic and horror movies and gives fans the chance to see them in person and interact with them! It's always so much fun.

Lorraine's body of work in Hollywood also includes standout roles in Medicine Man (starring Sean Connery) and The Basketball Diaries (with Leonardo DiCaprio). But, if you TOTALLY STAN The Sopranos and Goodfellas, don't miss this chance to say hello to Lorraine Bracco and even get a photo with her!

It takes place at DoubleTree Hotel on Route 70 in Cherry Hill Friday, August 4th thru Sunday August 6th. Lorraine Bracco will be at Monster-Mania all three days! Find tickets here. Photo op passes must be purchased separately.

