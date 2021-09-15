‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase ‘extremely angry’ with HBO prequel release

We are just weeks away from the debut of the much-anticipated prequel to the Sopranos. The Many Saints of Newark is set to premiere Friday, October 1.

The Many Saints of Newark was filmed on location at many familiar spots, including Paterson, Passaic, Newark, and Bloomfield New Jersey. Locations also included the infamous Holsten's Brookdale Confectionary. That's where we all left speechless in 2007.

Many other little and big screen productions were also created in the Garden State.

Here's A List of The 15 Best Movies That Were Filmed At The Jersey Shore

Listen to Rich DeSisto weekdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on 105.7 The Hawk and download our free 105.7 The Hawk app.

Many press outlets have already been invited to view special screenings of The Many Saints Of Newark, not just throughout New Jersey but around the country.

In fact, the movie is being offered to see early at The Tribeca Fall Preview Event in New York City. A special screening of The Many Saints Of Newark is being offered at the Beacon Theater on September 22 at 7 pm.

The Arthouse Film Festival is also featuring a screening of “The Many Saints of Newark” Tentative dates include September 27 and September 29. They will take place at AMC Mountainside 10 and AMC Monmouth Mall 15 in Eatontown.

Despite the hype and the excitement, David Chase is not exactly happy about the plans for the picture's release. In fact, Chase who is the creator of the Sopranos and co-writer of the new movie is “extremely angry”. See his full quote below.

HBO Max

You see, the movie will be released to the greater public on October 1, 2021, in theaters and as a streaming option on HBO Max. A path many movies during the pandemic have used to reach the masses.

Chase, is not a fan of the plan. He told Deadline…

"I don’t think, frankly, that I would’ve taken the job if I knew it was going to be a day-and-date release."

Wow! That’s pretty firm.

Here’s what else he said…

"Extremely angry, and I still am. I mean, I don’t know how much you go into this, you know, like…okay. If I was…one of those guys, if one of those executives was sitting here and I was to start pissing and moaning about it, they’d say, you know, there’s 17 other movies that have the same problem. What could we do? Covid! Well, I know, but those 16 other movies didn’t start out as a television show. They don’t have to shed that television image before you get people to the theater. But we do. And that’s where we’re at. People should go see it in a theater. It was designed to be a movie. It was…it’s beautiful as a movie. I never thought that it would be back on HBO. Never." "I could’ve walked away, yes, but there was a part of that story where my partner Lawrence was saying come on, let’s get to work. Let’s do something, do something, do something. It’ll be good for you. Now, do you walk away from that? I don’t know."

Getty Images

That sounds like something Tony Soprano would say! Just sayin'.

Edie Falco is not from New Jersey (New York). But what a great actress! Nobody else could have played Carmela Soprano better.