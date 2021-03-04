Somerset County Sheriff K-9 tracks down armed robber — #BlueFriday

Thanks to the training and courage of Middlesex Borough Police Officers, an accused armed robber is being brought to justice.

The call came in around 9pm on a Thursday night that a clerk at Quick Chek was robbed at knifepoint. Cops responded immediately to the scene and gathered information so they could track down the perpetrator. The initial search turned up nothing so the cops brought in the cavalry! The heroes of today's story are Somerset County Sheriff's Officer Shannon Snook and K9 Officer "Basilone". Basilone picked up the scent of the perp and was on the trail after a report that the perp was last seen running down Bound Brook Road.

Basilone got the job done, tracking the suspect to a residence on North Lincoln Ave. There the cops made the arrest after identifying the clothes that matched witness descriptions and the knife that was reportedly used in the robbery.

Thanks to Officers Snook and Basilone, another dangerous perp will be facing justice.

Here's the report from the police facebook page:

