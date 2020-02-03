Someone left a dead pit bull puppy in a crate in Cumberland County

MILLVILLE — Police want to know who left a dead puppy in a wooded area last week.

A brindle-colored pit bull mix, believed to be between 6 and 9 months old, was found Wednesday in a crate dumped in the woods off Kates Boulevard, according to city police.

In addition to being deceased, the dog was in "poor" physical condition, police said.

Police also shared photos, seen below, of a blue-and-white argyle-type dog sweater, a leash and collar and two pieces of fabric that appeared to have been used for bedding, all found with the animal.

(Millville Police Department Facebook page)

Police have asked the public for help figuring out who may have abandoned the dog or who owned the puppy.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

Sgt Ed Zadroga is the investigating officer.

More from New Jersey 101.5: