Sunday's snowstorm will close three of the state's six COVID-19 megasites with appointments moved to a different day during the coming week.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects the heaviest of the snow to fall across the state between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday when bands of could develop. Snow should taper off and end by 6 p.m.

The megasites that are open will be:

Atlantic County (Covention Center) - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bergen County (Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford) - 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Gloucester County (Rowan College in Sewell) - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The closed megasites are:

Bulrington County (Moorestown Mall) - appointments moved to 2/8, 2/9 and 2/10

Middlesex County (NJ Convention & Exposition Center in Edison)- appointments moved to 2/13

Morris County (Rockaway Town Square) - appointments moved to 2/10

Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone, email or text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow at the closed mega-sites.

The vaccination call center will remain open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. to pre-register individuals, answer questions, and schedule first dose appointments.The number is 855-568-0545.

As of Friday 925,579 doses had been administered in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Health.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which makes vaccine available to retailers, begins this week with three national chains making vaccinations available in New Jersey.

CVS

CVS is expected to begin taking appointments on Tuesday for the first 14 of 27 locations in New Jersey that will offer the vaccine. Appointments will be taken by CVS at its website CVS.com, its app or by calling 800-746-7287 at these locations:

Brigantine

Edison

Elizabeth

Flemington

Green Brook

Hoboken

North Bergen

North Plainfield

Princeton

Seaside Heights

Stanhope

Union

Voorhees

West Orange

Walmart

In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations that eventually offer vaccines. No start date has been announced.

Sam's Club:

Pleasantville

Walmart:

Boonton

Burlington Township

Franklin (Sussex)

Garfield

Hamilton (Mercer)

Linden

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Pennsville

Toms River

Vineland

Rite Aid also plans to offering vaccinations in New Jersey but did not name the locations.

