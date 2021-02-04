Rite Aid will offer COVID-19 vaccine next week
Rite Aid confirmed Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines but the company is not releasing locations yet.
Murphy said during his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that the state is working with CVS, which announced 14 New Jersey locations earlier in the week, as well as Rite Aid as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which makes vaccine available to retailers.
"Since most Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, this program will expand our footprint in areas of high need and is poised to receive direct allocation from the federal government without tapping into the state supply. This is in addition to our state's supply," Murphy said.
Rite Aid told New Jersey 101.5 it was not yet ready to name its locations until at least next week when the vaccine is available to them. It will offer the vaccine in New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.
"Our priority is to administer the COVID-19 vaccines we are allocated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible. The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future," the company said in a written statement.
The vaccine will be available by appointment only.
Walgreens, which along with CVS has handled the administration of the vaccine in New Jersey long-term care facilities on its website said on its website it is offering vaccinations at retail locations around the country but did not list New Jersey.
CVS
CVS announced it will eventually offer the vaccine at 27 locations but will start with these locations. Appointments will be taken by CVS at its website CVS.com, its app or by calling 800-746-7287 starting Feb. 9.
- Brigantine
- Edison
- Elizabeth
- Flemington
- Green Brook
- Hoboken
- North Bergen
- North Plainfield
- Princeton
- Seaside Heights
- Stanhope
- Union
- Voorhees
- West Orange
Walmart
In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations that eventually offer vaccines. No start date has been announced.
Sam's Club:
- Pleasantville
Walmart:
- Boonton
- Burlington Township
- Franklin (Sussex)
- Garfield
- Hamilton (Mercer)
- Linden
- North Bergen
- North Brunswick
- Pennsville
- Toms River
- Vineland
Shoprite
ShopRite has 39 pharmacies in New Jersey offering the vaccine but because of supply limitations has not accepted new appointments for several weeks.
- ATLANTIC COUNTY
ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point
- BERGEN COUNTY
ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood
ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park
- BURLINGTON COUNTY
ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford
ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel
- CAMDEN COUNTY
ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin
ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing
- CAPE MAY COUNTY
ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora
ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY
ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville
ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton
- ESSEX COUNTY
ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark
ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston
- GLOUCESTER COUNTY
ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro
ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
- HUNTERDON COUNTY
ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton
ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington
- MERCER COUNTY
ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville
ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington
- MIDDLESEX COUNTY
ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick
ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood
- MONMOUTH COUNTY
ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet
ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro
- MORRIS COUNTY
ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders
ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park
- OCEAN COUNTY
ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River
ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin
- PASSAIC COUNTY
ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls
ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford
- SOMERSET COUNTY
ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough
- SUSSEX COUNTY
ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope
ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton
- UNION COUNTY
ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark
ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth
- WARREN COUNTY
ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg
ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington
