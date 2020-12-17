Snow plow slams into parked cars, damages house in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The driver of a county snow plow lost control of his truck on Thursday morning, hitting five parked cars.

The Mercer County Department of Transportation plow slammed into the cars on snow-covered South Broad Street/Route 206 ear Sewell Avenue about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The plow crossed over the concrete curb in the middle of the road and came to a stop in front of a house as the truck's plow crushed its front steps.

Photos posted by MidJersey.news show heavy damage to the cars.

Police said the driver may have suffered a medical episode and was hospitalized. The name of the driver was not disclosed and no charges have been filed.

No one in any of the vehicles or in the house were injured, according to police.

Car damaged by a plow on South Broad Street in Hamilton (Tyler Eckel, MidJersey.news)

