Snake found behind fridge in Jersey City — want to adopt it?

🐍 The snake is likely an escaped pet

🐍 An animal shelter says the python is not a threat

🐍 The snake may be eligible for adoption in a week

JERSEY CITY — A 4-foot-long python was found behind the refrigerator in a 29th-floor apartment, according to a local animal shelter.

The Liberty Humane Society says a resident of Jersey City's Newport neighborhood discovered the "piebald all python morph," panicked, and then called police.

"Banana" (the name given by the shelter) arrived at Liberty Humane Society on Monday.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the shelter, Banana is not a threat.

"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone’s escaped pet," the shelter said on Facebook. "Please contact the shelter if you have any information about where 'Banana' belongs."

Liberty Humane Society Liberty Humane Society loading...

If Banana's owner doesn't come forward, the snake will be available for adoption following a 7-day hold, the shelter says.

"She is a beautiful snake and very docile," the shelter told New Jersey 101.5 in an emailed comment. "We don't know her age but estimate that she is about 4 feet long."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.