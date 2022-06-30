Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell.

Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.

The junkyard is inside in an industrial area a block from the Delaware River.

A wind out of the southwest could cause the smell of smoke in New Jersey

Plume of smoke from PA junkyard fire as seen from Route 295 in NJ Plume of smoke from PA junkyard fire as seen from Route 295 in NJ (Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Fire at a junkyard in Falls Township, PA Fire at a junkyard in Falls Township, PA (6 ABC Action News) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.