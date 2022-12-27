Sky Zone New Year’s Eve party to benefit Princeton, NJ children’s charity

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone in Hamilton, will be hosting a New Year’s celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 am to 1 pm.

This GLOW event will feature a confetti countdown, a “toast” to the new year, and a live DJ.

What’s so special about this year’s event is that Sky Zone located at 17 Quakerbridge Plaza Drive will be donating portions of each ticket sold to the Spread the Joy Foundation.

Spread The Joy is a Princeton-based charity that provides hospitalized children with “joy boxes” that are designed to entertain, educate and spark joy.

Some goodies that are in "joy boxes" include imaginative arts and crafts activities, simple origami to calm children's minds, inspirational quotes to help lift their spirits, painting materials, silly jokes and riddles, painting materials, and more.

The foundation strives to alleviate some of the stress associated with a pediatric health diagnosis by creating memorable moments for children from their hospital beds.

Sky Zone has been a great supporter of Spread the Joy since 2020, said Chirag Patel, board member of the Spread the Joy Foundation.

For the past two years, Sky Zone has built “joy boxes” and donated to the foundation, and now this year, it is donating ticket sales to them, Patel added.

The event is a sellout year after year. Eventgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time by clicking here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

