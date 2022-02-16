Many more high school students are starting to consider alternatives to attending a 4-year college.

Many families are realizing that attending college is no guarantee of future success. No guarantee that the job you get will be a pathway to success. The only thing that most families realize is that college comes with a debt burden that some kids end up paying long into their careers.

Is college worth the investment? For some, sure. But for many more, there are six-figure jobs out there that are recession and lockdown-proof. And the schools to get the skills necessary are right here in the Garden State:

Fortis Institute in Lawrenceville

Berkel Training Institute in Trenton

Smith & Solomon in Linden

Pennco Tech in Blackwood

Robert Fiance Beauty Institute - Multiple Locations in New Jersey

DO YOU NEED COLLEGE? Join anchor Eric Scott at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 24 for a special town hall on alternative pathways to successful careers. Listen to the show on air, online on our app or on the New Jersey 101.5 Facebook page.

