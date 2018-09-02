Skeletal remains identified as Pennsylvania fugitive

FRENCHTOWN — The skeletal remains found on an island on the Delaware River have been identified as a missing Pennsylvania man.

DNA testing determined the remains belong to Anthony J. Sisonick,47, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony Kearns. They had been found last Monday by someone walking along the flood susceptible island.

Sisonick was wanted by the Northampton County (PA) Sheriff's Office for opening credit card accounts in a Palmer Township woman's name a year ago and cashing over $48,000 worth of forged checks, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

In January he jumped 150 feet off a bridge on Route 33 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania into the Lehigh River, according to the report. There were no witnesses to him jumping and a search of the icy river using a hovercraft did not turn up any sign of him.

The Lehigh River meets the Delaware River in Easton, Pennsylvania just south of the Route 22 bridge.

Kearns extended condolences to Sisonick's family.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ