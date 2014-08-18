Six Flags apologizes for gun shirt error
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A Marine who wasn't allowed into a New Jersey amusement park because he was wearing a shirt with a red, white and blue rifle pictured on it has been given an apology.
NJ.com reports Mario Alejandro received a phone call from Six Flags Great Adventure President John Fitzgerald on Saturday apologizing and he accepted. A spokeswoman for the park says it didn't realize Alejandro's shirt was related to a military charity.
Alejandro says he went to the park with his family on Aug. 9 wearing the shirt, which was a Father's Day gift and was bought from a nonprofit that supports Marines. The shirt included the phrase "Keep calm and return fire."
Alejandro says a security guard told him the shirt was offensive and he had to change.
