A large water main break in Branch Brook Park has disrupted water service in much of Newark and neighboring Belleville and Bloomfield on the hottest day of the year.

Water was gushing from the 72-inch break Tuesday morning before crews from Newark's Department of Water and Sewer Utilities went to work at Clinton and Mill streets.

Video shows Mill Road completely covered in water.

The utility said around 11 a.m. that repair crews shut four water valves and were working on two more.

Many residents in Newark lost their water service completely or had low pressure. A boil water order is in effect for Bloomfield, Belleville and all of Newark's wards except the Ironbound section.

The city of Newark canceled some of its school and summer camp programs for the day.

Representatives from the city are going door-to-door offering bottled water. The city said nearly 1,000 cases have been distributed thanks to donations by ShopRite, Goya, Seabra’s, and Audible.

Belleville said its fire department was working to divert water to the Clara Maass Medical Center.

Temperatures were well into the 80s with high humidity on Tuesday morning across New Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Newark residents can report water emergencies to 973-733-3654.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.