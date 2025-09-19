Full confession? I’m not a football fan. Please don’t hate me, Giants and Jets, and Eagles fans.

I’m missing a gene or something. That DNA was definitely passed from my dad to my sister, who are both rabid Baltimore Ravens fans.

My sister can talk football with the best of them in any sports bar. Me? Not so much so.

But I saw something on NJ.com that might just be a game-changer. What better way to lure me into becoming a football fan than tying it into “The Simpsons”?

HOMAGE.com has introduced a mashup of NFL teams with Bart Simpson that a fan of either will appreciate.

Truth be told, I am totally here for it.

Every single team is represented. I have to buy a few of these. I’ll show you some of our local teams that we follow here in Jersey, but first, I have a personal grievance about the design for the Baltimore Ravens shirt. Check this out.

I have a bias here as a lifelong Simpsons fan as well as coming from a Baltimore Ravens family…

I cannot help but feel like they had the Ravens design served on a silver platter and they missed it!

The first Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror, featured a segment basically reenacting Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘The Raven.’

In the segment, Bart is portrayed as the titular raven, terrorizing Homer.

They easily could have used that image for the shirts, but they didn’t!

I know this is a nerdy grievance, so I’ll move on.

Sorry for the rant!

So, for North Jersey fans, here’s what’s being offered for the New York Giants

Kind of simple, but it works. Then there’s a shirt for all the New York Jets fans.

Sure, they’re 0 and 2 and facing a 2 and 0 team Sunday, but this shirt shows Bart isn’t concerned. (OK, I had to look that record up.)

South Jersey, of course, loves their Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s how they have Bart Simpson representing the birds.

Pretty sweet! If you want to score some of these shirts for you and fellow fans for your own team, here’s where to go: HOMAGE.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

