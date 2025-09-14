Sometimes it's the simple things in life that give us those reminders to slow it down. It doesn't have to be anything complicated or tricky to figure out.

It's no surprise that life in New Jersey can be very fast paced. From workdays to rushing the kids off to school, and even being stuck in endless traffic to simply get a few miles in town.

Speaking of the roads, just think about how frustrated we get when other vehicles seemingly don't know what the heck they're doing. It's enough to get anyone's blood to boil.

On the flip side, there are those moments when you turn into that driver when you're not sure where you're going. It's just part of the daily frustrations of life here in New Jersey.

Probably up there with driving frustrations is taxes. Worrying about money is unfortunately one of those things that's common in this state.

Forget about it

With all the worries we have in New Jersey, we sometimes have to be reminded that it's OK to take it easy. And one place you can do that is on a nice hike in the woods.

But it's even better when someone else goes out of their way to make sure you smile. Which is why I was so happy to come across this image of a tiger along one of our great hiking trials in Monmouth County.

Someone took the time to create this image of a tiger and put it up on a tree along the path.

Take it easy

I have no idea where this came from, but kudos to the person (or people) who made this and put it up and to remind us that no matter how frustrated things can get, it's OK to slow it down and take it easy. Thank you for unexpected smile, whoever you are.

