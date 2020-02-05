That's right, the New York Giants and the New York Jets may be finished playing for the season and have to spend the next few months figuring out what went wrong. While they do what they need to do to prepare for the next seasons, another New York area professional football team is gearing up for their first ever game this coming Sunday, 2/9/2020 at Metlife Stadium.

I caught up with the President of the New York Guardians, our local team in the brand new XFL league, Janet Duch (pronounced Duke). She's a Jersey girl from Bergen County who played volleyball at the college level at the University of North Carolina and was the head of marketing for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers for eighteen years.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Of course I asked her if the team should actually be named the New Jersey Guardians, considering, like the Jets and Giants, they will also be playing in New Jersey. She considers the team to represent the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. I'm happy to see the new league launching in our area. New jobs and tax revenue all good for the Garden State.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: