Shots fired outside restaurant at Monmouth Mall, police say

EATONTOWN — Law enforcement have asked for any help tracking down the people involved in shots fired outside one of the restaurants at Monmouth Mall over the weekend.

Eatontown Police responded to a 911 call from the T.G.I. Fridays restaurant along Route 35 on the mall property, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said witnesses told them that two groups had exited the restaurant, after which two shots were fired and then two cars sped from the parking lot.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday night. Police did not have further details about the number of people involved or descriptions of either vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Eatontown Police at 732-542-0100.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400 or online.