That’s not chicken noodle! ShopRite in NJ recalls mislabeled food containers

🍲 ShopRite is recalling containers of its chicken noodle soup

🍲 The soup containers are mislabeled, and contain milk

🍲 Those with milk allergies should not eat the soup

ShopRite is recalling batches of its brand of chicken soup.

20-ounce containers of Bowl and Basket Chicken Noodle Soup are affected, because while it is labeled as “chicken noodle,” the package actually contains “Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs,” which contains milk.

The soup cans have a product code that ends in 6-7-7-5.

Due to the incorrect label, the allergen is not listed in the ingredient statement. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product, the company released in a statement.

Consumers who have this product at home, and have people in the household with milk allergies, should throw it out, or return it to a store for a refund.

Customers with questions can call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-746-7748.

