Shocking scene unfolds at famous NJ diner, and shown on TV

Imagine this ugly scene. Y

ou’re minding your own business when the couple in the next booth starts getting berated by some jerk who’s made it his business to start commenting on one of their looks. As in "You two are a couple? Is this a joke? A big guy like this with a gorgeous girl like you?"

More things like, "You could do a lot better. Does he have money? Is that why you’re with him?" And "I’m just saying what everyone is thinking."

This kind of ugly, completely intrusive bullying of one half of a couple that seemed to not physically fit the other went down recently at the very famous Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. It looked like it was going to come to blows when customers spoke up to defend the couple.

But it didn’t. Because the couple and the bully were actors. It was part of the ongoing social experiment series “What Would You Do?” hosted for years by John Quinones on ABC. Cameras were hidden, and the famous diner’s patrons thought the invasive insults were 100% real.

Several people spoke up and in true Jersey style, one guy seemed like he was ready to kick some serious butt. Another guy who was a New Jersey firefighter also looked like he could break the bully actor in half when the scenario changed to a short man out with a taller, attractive woman.

This episode of “What Would You Do?” was put up on social media, which you can watch for yourself here.

I feel like I can guarantee you’ll be proud you’re from New Jersey when you watch this. People from Jersey are the perfect mixture of toughness and good hearts, and this episode really shows both.

I don’t think it would have ended this way if filmed in any other state. Sure, maybe people would have spoken up, but not in the same controlled, aggressive manner these Jersey guys have mastered.

“What Would You Do?” has been on since 2009 and has covered many controversial situations in their ongoing social experiment. I remember one of them was an actor seen by real customers slipping something into a fellow actress’s drink when she stepped away. In one case, the real-life customer who witnessed it said nothing until after the actress had come back and actually started drinking it. I feel like had that been shot in Jersey, the actor spiking the drink would have been confronted before the woman even returned. It’s a Jersey thing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

