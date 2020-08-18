Shelter dog adopted after seven years

It took almost seven years, but Brooklyn the dog has a new forever home.

According to the Hamilton Township Animal Center, “It took 2,536 days, but this beautiful girl has finally been adopted! Thank you to everyone involved in making this dream come true. It takes a village - from the volunteers, staff, her foster dad, and everyone who shared her all over social media.”

The shelter had put a plea out on social media looking for a home for Brooklyn, saying “Help us find a foster for this beautiful girl, so she doesn't have to return to the shelter. Brooklyn has spent close to 7 years in the shelter and now that she's spent the past 6 weeks in a foster home, we don't want to crush her spirit by making her return to her same lonely kennel run."

Well, it worked; after the post was shared dozens of times, a family came forward to take Brooklyn from a foster home to a permanent one. They must have passed the Brooklyn test; according to the shelter’s Facebook page, “Brooklyn is selective with people she meets, but once you are "Brooklyn-approved", you are friends for life.”

According to the township’s website, the shelter has taken in 186 domestic animals so far this year, with 89 adopted and another 84 returned to their owners. The pandemic has turned into good news for pets in shelters; according to the Washington Post, shelters, nonprofit rescues, private breeders, pet stores — all reported more consumer demand than there were dogs and puppies to fill it.

Various organizations are also holding their “clear the shelters” campaign during August with the hope of finding homes for thousands of pets.

