PATERSON — City police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office have announced the arrest of a 20-year-old resident, the seventh person to be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Newark man last May.

In a release Thursday, the prosecutor's office said Mick Cadet "attempted to evade apprehension" during his arrest by county sheriff's officers on Wednesday, which added to the offenses he is charged with in regard to the killing of Jose Figueroa on May 1, 2021.

Concerning Figueroa's homicide, Cadet is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun.

He is now additionally charged with third-degree resisting arrest by force and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight, and is lodged at the Passaic County Jail.

As previously reported, the investigation revealed that the shooting of Figueroa appeared to be a coordinated attack, with shooters stationed in multiple locations, and the prosecutor's office alleges that Cadet was involved in its planning and execution.

A particular motive still has not been disclosed.

The six others previously arrested and charged in the case are Ismael Leon, 19, of Paterson; Jenna Peselli, 24, of Newton; Chelsee Ramirez, 19, of Paterson; Jaquan Thomas, 31, of Paterson; and two 17-year-old males from Clifton and Paterson.

The prosecutor's office is still seeking more information as the investigation continues, and asks anyone who thinks they can help to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or by email, tips@passaiccountynj.org, or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

