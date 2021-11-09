Senator-elect Ed Durr: ‘Yes, Gov. Murphy, I am dangerous’ (Opinion)

A lot has happened since Ed Durr bested Senate President Steve Sweeney in Gloucester County.

The Raymour and Flannigan truck driver, who started his campaign with $153 dollars and raised over $10,000, spoke to Dennis & Judi on New Jersey 101.5, received a call from President Trump, and has been called a "dangerous man" by Gov. Phil Murphy over comments he posted on social media denigrating Islam and calling U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez a "pedophile," which he has apologized for.

Durr came on my New Jersey 101.5 show Tuesday night, Nov. 9 to further respond to Murphy.

"Gov. Murphy calls me 'dangerous' but he's the one who locked down the state that caused over, nearly 10,000 elderly deaths," Durr said when he called into the show.

'But I am dangerous — I'm dangerous to his agenda.'

"He's the one who caused the closing of nearly 1/3 of our small businesses. He is the one who is forcing your children in schools with masks. He's the one who's directing and telling people whether they can go to the store, whether they can go to work or they can go to church and worship! I said a few stupid things and that's what, I'm dangerous? But I am dangerous — I'm dangerous to his agenda."

You've since apologized, why should we believe you?

"Because I've given you my apology. I can't say any more than what I've said. I truly do not want to ever cause harm to anybody. That's not the person I am. You can ask any friend of mine, I am not that type of person."

Has the win sunk in yet?

"No, it hasn't. It is still surreal to me and my kids just laugh at me and they say, 'what are you gonna do, what are you gonna do.'"

We've all heard and seen the story of your dramatic rise, what's the next chapter going to be like with you in office?

"Well, as I've said, I'm gonna go to Trenton and I'm gonna fight for the people. I'm gonna fight to make the state a better place to live ... we need to make this a more affordable state, more friendly state, more freedoms. We have to work together and find a way to, there is no reason why this state should not be prosperous."

Do you think the Sweeney campaign will unearth more votes and what will you do if he does?

"I'm not gonna get into a hypothetical. Like I said, I'm prepared to move on. They're just trying to find a way to silence the people's voice. This is the people who spoke and decided that it was time for Senate President Sweeney to leave office and they wanted a new voice. And they chose me."

Who would you like to play you in the movie?

"Why don't you play me, Steve?"

