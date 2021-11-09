NJ truck-driving senator-elect trades punches with Murphy

The truck driver who took out the most powerful Democrat in the state Legislature is getting a crash course in the rough and tumble game of politics in New Jersey.

It turns out Edward Durr not only can take a punch, but he can throw them, too.

Fresh off his stunning upset of Senate President Steve Sweeney, Durr says he knows he comes to Trenton with a target on his back. Gov. Phil Murphy called him a "dangerous guy" after Durr's social media posts denigrating Islam and calling U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez a "pedophile" came to light.

Durr apologized if he hurt anyone's feelings with his past posts, but wasn't going to let Murphy's swipe go unchallenged.

The senator-elect told NewJerseyGlobe.com, "Phil Murphy is far more dangerous than I could ever be." Durr claimed Murphy's policies have led to a mass exodus out of New Jersey and claimed Murphy "killed 10,000 nursing home residents."

Durr has shown early that he is not afraid to speak his mind. He told New Jersey 101.5's Dennis and Judi after his upset win, "I've got a big mouth and I don't shut up, so let me be that guy who screams and hollers in Trenton."

Durr has rocketed to political stardom since his election victory, and even received a phone call from former President Donald Trump. Trump told him "if there is anything I can do, let me know."

But despite the attention, Durr has limited his media appearances to mostly Jersey-centric organizations, including New Jersey 101.5, and you won't see him on many of the national media platforms anytime soon. Durr wrote on Facebook he has been invited to appear on CNN and MSNBC, but calling them "leftist cable networks," he declined.

There is absolutely no way I will accept an invitation from CNN, MSNBC or any other leftist cable network. CNN and MSNBC can go find another way to pull their ratings out of the toilet. - NJ Senator-elect Edward Durr/Facebook

As for Sweeney, he has yet to concede, but NewJerseyGlobe.com reports he is expected to make an announcement as early as today.

