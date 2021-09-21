Seen in NJ: Bruce Springsteen hangs out with John Mellencamp down the shore

It was a two for one celebrity sighting for one New Jersey woman as she was driving in Bay Head recently. There, standing on the street was Bruce Springsteen, talking to another man. That man was rocker John Mellencamp.

Toms River resident Susan Fimiani told Jersey Shore Online that she was driving in Bay Head when she spotted Bruce with someone else. She pulled over because she had immediately recognized the Boss, but it wasn’t until she approached the men that she realized that the other man was an equally famous rock star, John Mellencamp. She had seen just a head of gray hair and she thought it might be Jon Bon Jovi.

She got out of her car and walked up to the men, which is when she realized both men were famous. So, of course, she told them that she was a big fan and asked if she could take a picture. Springsteen said yes, and, according to the Asbury Park Press, grabbed Mellencamp and pulled him into the picture, too.

Wouldn’t you like to know what they were talking about? It very well may have been music; the Asbury Park Press reports that Springsteen visited Mellencamp in Indiana earlier this year to record some music for an upcoming Mellencamp album.

She posted the picture to her Facebook page, Beachwritingsnj, which is her business that writes in the sand or on sea glass:

Susan

As she pointed out to Jersey Shore Online, none of us look like we did in our 20’s!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize The award is given to artists from any medium who carry on the legacy of its namesake by speaking “for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.”

Look inside this amazing Cape May Victorian home