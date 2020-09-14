Seen him? NJ man with disability, Cesar Leal, missing since Sunday

PENNSAUKEN — Local and state police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with a mental disability.

Cesar Leal, 52, of Pennsauken , was last seen on Sunday at about 11 a.m., by by family members at his residence in the area of 45th Street in the township, police said.

He is described as 5 feet and 1 inches, 160 pounds, with curly black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve T-shirt, black basketball shorts with a blue stripe, black ankle socks and flip flops.

Leal is known to frequent local parks in the Pennsauken and Merchantville Township area in Camden County, police said.

They're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or Pennsauken Police Department at (856) 488-0080.