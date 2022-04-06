See the New Jersey Pinelands like you’ve never seen them before

Everybody in New Jersey knows about the "Pine Barrens" or the "Jersey Pines," officially called the New Jersey Pinelands. It's an incredible natural resource that, thankfully, there are people dedicated to preserving them from development.

To most New Jerseyans, the Pines are a punchline of a disparaging description for people who live near the area, commonly referred to as "Pineys." If you polled people who live here in the state, most have probably never been there.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance The Pinelands Preservation Alliance loading...

Sure, you have to watch out for ticks and it's pretty easy to get lost in there if you drive your SUV in there too far. But it is one of the most unique forests in the world. One of only a few on the East Coast where you'll find the kind of vegetation and wildlife that inhabits the Pinelands.

It also sits atop and helps recharge the Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer which has some of the purest water in the United States. So, if you're still not ready for a trip deep into the woods to check out how cool the place really is, you're in luck.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance is presenting a photography exhibit over the next few weeks at the PPA's renovated barn in Southampton. You can learn more here.

Over 695 photos from 170 photographers showcasing the flora, fauna, structures, and people of the Pinelands. Maybe you're not the outdoors type and perhaps you're not even the exhibit type, but if you live in New Jersey, you'll enjoy this unique close-up look and one of the state's most valuable treasure.

