Seaside Heights & Seaside Park, NJ — 15 sensational places to visit
Seaside Heights has been an oceanside resort destination from the beginning.
Developers hosted train trips for potential vacation homeowners, as the borough sprung to life between Seaside Park and Ortley Beach. By 1915 the first toll bridge had opened, allowing visitors more options to get to Seaside.
The first version of Casino Pier opened in 1932 — and America’s first Himalaya ride was installed at the pier in 1963.
Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters that included catastrophic fires before and after the devastation of Superstorm Sandy. Both communities have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Things to do in Seaside, N.J.
Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach
800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights
Lots of amusement rides for all ages, Smuggler’s Quay mini golf and water park fun make this an outing to remember!
The pier offers rides for kiddos, a Ferris Wheel (131 feet tall) and rides for thrill-seekers like the Hydrus roller coaster.
Breakwater Beach attractions include a wave pool, inner tube rides, and an aqua drop free fall (a 50 foot speed slide).
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
800 Ocean Terrace & Grant Avenue
Stroll the boards and bring your appetite. Lucky Leo’s is along the boardwalk with lots of arcade games, plus you can grab a (giant) slice or whole pie at Maruca’s Pizza or Three Brothers from Italy, maybe a margarita at Spicy’s. You’ll also want to save room for a cheesesteak at Midway, House of Fries and of course - ice cream.
Island Beach State Park
2401 Central Avenue, Seaside Park
Island Beach State Park has a total of eight trails, each under 1 mile. Trails lead to different parts of the island's beach or bay. Visitors may also choose to explore the ten miles of pure white sand beaches.
There’s a mile-long stretch of ocean beach for swimming, when there are lifeguards present mid-June through Labor Day. Nearby are parking areas and bathhouse pavilions with changing areas, first aid stations and concessions. There’s also opportunities for surfing , windsurfing and saltwater fishing.
Cattus Island County Park
1170 Cattus Island Boulevard, Toms River
Not in Seaside but nearby and free!
This park spans 530 acres and 7 miles of trails. Take a leisurely walk along the main trail to the beach, or walk a trail and enjoy many lovely vistas of Barnegat Bay. Cattus Island is home to the Cooper Environmental Center — with educational displays such as a live view osprey cam, habitat tree and tunnel, bird viewing area, children's activity corner and a spectacular collection of live reptiles and fish.
Pedals and Paddles
1200 Route 35 South, Seaside Heights
732-830-5757
Email: pedalsandpaddles@yahoo.com
For the 2021 summer season, single and double kayaks, stand up paddle boards, pedal boats, aqua trikes and Hobie steppers are available for rent by the half-hour or hour.
Bay-side location, open weekends from Memorial Day to June 23. Open 7 days a week from June 24 to Labor Day, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Places to eat in Seaside, N.J.
Bum Rogers Crabhouse
2207 Central Avenue, Seaside Park
732-830-2770
The Seaside Park seafood restaurant offers “hearty dishes, local brews and live music.” While a landmark for more than 50 years, the current owners are four friends who bought the restaurant in 2013.
Van Holten’s Sweet Shop
802 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights
732-830-2220
This landmark shop right at Casino Pier offers “60 flavors of Homemade Fudge, 82 flavors of Salt Water Taffy, 70 flavors of Gourmet Popcorn and 22 different Specialty Apples.” There’s plenty of other treats, based on availability, too. Van Holten’s also has a chocolate shop in Brick and another shop in Lanoka Harbor.
Chef Mike’s ABG (formerly Atlantic Bar & Grille)
10 24th Ave. at Central Avenue, Seaside Park
Executive Chef Mike Jurusz has earned a rightful reputation as a talented professional, with more than 37 years in the restaurant industry.
Open for dinner, while the TikiBar at Chef Mike's ABG starts serving at 11 a.m., in peak summer. Hours of operation do change seasonally.
Surf Taco
212 SE Central Ave., Seaside Park
732-830-2111
The Jersey-born chain of “coastal cuisine” started in Ocean County in 2001. There are now a dozen locations, mainly across the Jersey Shore.
Macc’s
2 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights
email: maccsseaside@gmail.com
The new, fast-casual spot with decadent mac and cheese, is right along a stretch of Ocean Terrace, alongside with a number of different food options.
Heavy Reel Brewing Co.
1520 Ocean Boulevard, Seaside Heights
Each of its small batch beers are hand-crafted at the brewery, just a block from the Atlantic Ocean.
Places to stay in Seaside, N.J.
Lazy River Rentals
Locations in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights, offering bedroom suites, cottages and homes.
Lazy River by the Beach — 702 Bay Boulevard, Seaside Heights
Lazy River at the Pier — 36 Sherman Avenue, Seaside Heights
Lazy River in the Park — 52 "O" Street, Seaside Park
Lazy River by the Sea — 122 DuPont Avenue, Seaside Heights
C'est Blue Lavallette — Bayfront home at 27 6th Terrace, Ortley Beach
All one, two, three, four, five and six-bedroom vacation properties are owned, managed and rented exclusively through Lazy River Rentals — with amenities such as in-ground pools and fitness centers.
Lazy River has grown from a single property more than 25 years ago, to roughly 50 properties that see over a thousand rentals a year.
There are seven to 15 properties at each location.
Charlroy Motel
1601 N Ocean Ave, Seaside Park
A family owned and operated, beach front motel in the "heart of Seaside Park". The renovated rooms are steps from the ocean and the bustle of the boardwalk.
Beachfront condos for private rental via Airbnb, VRBO
There’s a number of newer condominium complexes that are a block or two from the beach and boardwalk.
Searching via Airbnb and VRBO will turn up a number of two- and three-bedroom units, with parking and washer dryers, among other amenities that families will appreciate — like this three-bedroom condo hosted on Airbnb and this two-bedroom unit on VRBO.
Starlight Motel & Luxury Suites
1963 NJ-35, Ortley Beach (section of Toms River)
732-793-4321
These rooms can accommodate two to five guests comfortably. All suites have separate bedrooms from the living and kitchen areas. Large suites at Starlight: two queen size beds & sofa bed (up to six guests), Small suites at Starlight: a queen size bed & sofa bed (up to four guests).