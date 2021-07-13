Seaside Heights has been an oceanside resort destination from the beginning.

Developers hosted train trips for potential vacation homeowners, as the borough sprung to life between Seaside Park and Ortley Beach. By 1915 the first toll bridge had opened, allowing visitors more options to get to Seaside.

The first version of Casino Pier opened in 1932 — and America’s first Himalaya ride was installed at the pier in 1963.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters that included catastrophic fires before and after the devastation of Superstorm Sandy. Both communities have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Things to do in Seaside, N.J.

800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

Lots of amusement rides for all ages, Smuggler’s Quay mini golf and water park fun make this an outing to remember!

The pier offers rides for kiddos, a Ferris Wheel (131 feet tall) and rides for thrill-seekers like the Hydrus roller coaster.

Breakwater Beach attractions include a wave pool, inner tube rides, and an aqua drop free fall (a 50 foot speed slide).

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

800 Ocean Terrace & Grant Avenue

Stroll the boards and bring your appetite. Lucky Leo’s is along the boardwalk with lots of arcade games, plus you can grab a (giant) slice or whole pie at Maruca’s Pizza or Three Brothers from Italy, maybe a margarita at Spicy’s. You’ll also want to save room for a cheesesteak at Midway, House of Fries and of course - ice cream.

2401 Central Avenue, Seaside Park

Island Beach State Park has a total of eight trails, each under 1 mile. Trails lead to different parts of the island's beach or bay. Visitors may also choose to explore the ten miles of pure white sand beaches.

There’s a mile-long stretch of ocean beach for swimming, when there are lifeguards present mid-June through Labor Day. Nearby are parking areas and bathhouse pavilions with changing areas, first aid stations and concessions. There’s also opportunities for surfing , windsurfing and saltwater fishing.

1170 Cattus Island Boulevard, Toms River

Not in Seaside but nearby and free!

This park spans 530 acres and 7 miles of trails. Take a leisurely walk along the main trail to the beach, or walk a trail and enjoy many lovely vistas of Barnegat Bay. Cattus Island is home to the Cooper Environmental Center — with educational displays such as a live view osprey cam, habitat tree and tunnel, bird viewing area, children's activity corner and a spectacular collection of live reptiles and fish.

1200 Route 35 South, Seaside Heights

732-830-5757

Email: pedalsandpaddles@yahoo.com

For the 2021 summer season, single and double kayaks, stand up paddle boards, pedal boats, aqua trikes and Hobie steppers are available for rent by the half-hour or hour.

Bay-side location, open weekends from Memorial Day to June 23. Open 7 days a week from June 24 to Labor Day, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Places to eat in Seaside, N.J.

2207 Central Avenue, Seaside Park

732-830-2770

The Seaside Park seafood restaurant offers “hearty dishes, local brews and live music.” While a landmark for more than 50 years, the current owners are four friends who bought the restaurant in 2013.

802 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

732-830-2220

This landmark shop right at Casino Pier offers “60 flavors of Homemade Fudge, 82 flavors of Salt Water Taffy, 70 flavors of Gourmet Popcorn and 22 different Specialty Apples.” There’s plenty of other treats, based on availability, too. Van Holten’s also has a chocolate shop in Brick and another shop in Lanoka Harbor.

10 24th Ave. at Central Avenue, Seaside Park

Executive Chef Mike Jurusz has earned a rightful reputation as a talented professional, with more than 37 years in the restaurant industry.

Open for dinner, while the TikiBar at Chef Mike's ABG starts serving at 11 a.m., in peak summer. Hours of operation do change seasonally.

212 SE Central Ave., Seaside Park

732-830-2111

The Jersey-born chain of “coastal cuisine” started in Ocean County in 2001. There are now a dozen locations, mainly across the Jersey Shore.

2 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

email: maccsseaside@gmail.com

The new, fast-casual spot with decadent mac and cheese, is right along a stretch of Ocean Terrace, alongside with a number of different food options.

1520 Ocean Boulevard, Seaside Heights

Each of its small batch beers are hand-crafted at the brewery, just a block from the Atlantic Ocean.

Places to stay in Seaside, N.J.

Locations in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights, offering bedroom suites, cottages and homes.

Lazy River by the Beach — 702 Bay Boulevard, Seaside Heights

Lazy River at the Pier — 36 Sherman Avenue, Seaside Heights

Lazy River in the Park — 52 "O" Street, Seaside Park

Lazy River by the Sea — 122 DuPont Avenue, Seaside Heights

C'est Blue Lavallette — Bayfront home at 27 6th Terrace, Ortley Beach

All one, two, three, four, five and six-bedroom vacation properties are owned, managed and rented exclusively through Lazy River Rentals — with amenities such as in-ground pools and fitness centers.

Lazy River has grown from a single property more than 25 years ago, to roughly 50 properties that see over a thousand rentals a year.

There are seven to 15 properties at each location.

1601 N Ocean Ave, Seaside Park

A family owned and operated, beach front motel in the "heart of Seaside Park". The renovated rooms are steps from the ocean and the bustle of the boardwalk.

Beachfront condos for private rental via Airbnb, VRBO

There’s a number of newer condominium complexes that are a block or two from the beach and boardwalk.

Searching via Airbnb and VRBO will turn up a number of two- and three-bedroom units, with parking and washer dryers, among other amenities that families will appreciate — like this three-bedroom condo hosted on Airbnb and this two-bedroom unit on VRBO.

1963 NJ-35, Ortley Beach (section of Toms River)

732-793-4321

These rooms can accommodate two to five guests comfortably. All suites have separate bedrooms from the living and kitchen areas. Large suites at Starlight: two queen size beds & sofa bed (up to six guests), Small suites at Starlight: a queen size bed & sofa bed (up to four guests).

